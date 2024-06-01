McArthur took a blown save in Friday's 11-8 loss to the Padres, allowing four runs on four hits without retiring a batter.

McArthur inherited a brutal situation from John Schreiber, who left the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth inning. McArthur let all three inherited runners score after allowing four straight singles, and Will Klein was unable to slow the Padres' rally. While he's still a high-leverage option, McArthur was awful in May with a 9.00 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 10 innings while going 4-for-7 in save conversations. He's at a 5.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB through 23.2 innings, but he's giving up too many hits to find long-term success, though the Royals lack relievers who have pitched well over the last month.