Staumont gave up two hits with zero strikeouts but did not allow a run in one inning Saturday against the Pirates en route to his eighth hold of the season.

Staumont has been a valuable setup man for the Royals, boasting a 1.80 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20 innings, although his 14 walks and 1.40 WHIP still linger as negative aspects of his fantasy profile. Greg Holland has emerged as the team's top closing option.