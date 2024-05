Garcia went 1-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

Garcia plated an insurance run with his eighth-inning single, and he swiped second shortly after the hit. The third baseman has two steals over the last three games and 10 thefts on the year. He's hit better in May, going 14-for-55 (.254) over 13 contests, lifting his season slash line to .239/.288/.369 with four home runs, 25 RBI and 20 runs scored over 192 plate appearances.