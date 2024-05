Garcia went 4-for-5 with two triples, one RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

Garcia showcased his speed Tuesday with the pair of triples. The third baseman has gone 14-for-39 (.359) during his nine-game hitting streak, and he's added three steals, eight RBI and nine runs scored in that span. For the season, the leadoff hitter is slashing .263/.308/.429 with five home runs, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 48 games.