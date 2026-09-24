Garcia went 3-for-3 with three RBI, a run, and a double in Wednesday's 5-4 win against the White Sox.

Garcia drove home the first two runs of the game and then got the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning with a double off of Hagen Smith to score Bobby Witt Jr. The 26-year-old has missed a lot of time in the past three months because of two IL stints due to hand and hamstring injuries, so this is the first time Garcia has had three or more RBI since June 14. When he has played, Garcia is slashing .263/.325/.378 with 38 RBI, 20 doubles, five stolen bases and three homers in 80 games.