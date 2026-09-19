Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Pirates.

Garcia went to the opposite field for a two-RBI double in the third inning, though he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. It marked the third baseman's first hit since returning from a left hamstring strain, as he's gone 1-for-11 (.091) across three games. Injuries have hampered the 26-year-old all season, and Garcia has struggled to build on his breakout 2025, slashing .262/.318/.378 with three homers, 34 RBI, 34 runs and five stolen bases over 76 contests in 2026.