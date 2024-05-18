Garcia went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Garcia went deep as part of a five-run sixth inning that put the Royals in full control. The third baseman has hit safely in five straight games, adding two steals and four RBI in that span despite going a meager 5-for-22 (.227). Garcia's been held hitless in just three of 14 games in May, so he's still putting together decent at-bats despite not having an explosive offense. The 24-year-old is slashing .238/.286/.381 with five homers, 28 RBI, 21 runs scored and 10 steals through 44 contests overall.