Garcia went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Mariners.

Garcia has two steals over his last four games, and he's gone 9-for-35 (.257) across his last eight contests. The third baseman has yet to be caught stealing this season -- he's one of three players with at least 10 steals who has yet to be caught. He's posted a .260/.310/.389 slash line with 15 thefts, five home runs, 36 RBI, 43 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples over 63 games this season.