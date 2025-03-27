Garcia is absent from the lineup for Thursday's opener against the Guardians.
The Royals have Vinnie Pasquantino at designated hitter as he protects a hamstring injury, and the domino effect has Michael Massey at second base, Jonathan India at third base and Garcia on the bench. Garcia should be in the lineup most days once Pasquantino is healthy, but he is the odd man out Opening Day.
