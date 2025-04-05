Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 win over Baltimore.
The steal was his first of the season, while the RBI doubled his total to begin the year. Garcia is off to a flying start to his campaign, batting .381 (8-for-21) through seven appearances with three doubles, two homers and four runs scored.
More News
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Blasts second homer of season•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Getting time in CF this spring•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Leading off in spring game Saturday•
-
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Expected to be ready for spring•