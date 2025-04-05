Now Playing

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 win over Baltimore.

The steal was his first of the season, while the RBI doubled his total to begin the year. Garcia is off to a flying start to his campaign, batting .381 (8-for-21) through seven appearances with three doubles, two homers and four runs scored.

