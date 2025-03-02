Garcia will get time in center field this spring as the Royals want to add another option to their outfield mix, MLB.com reports. "The way our team's set up, [Bobby Witt Jr. is] playing short, if [Michael Massey is] playing second, the next best spot to get [Garcia] is in center field," said Royals general manager J.J. Picollo.

Garcia started in center field in Friday's spring game and hit second in the order going 1-for-3 at the plate. Moving Garcia to center field may allow the Royals to get more right-handed bats into the lineup if Jonathan India is then used at third base. Garcia is still viewed as the starter at third base and it's not entirely clear who would play at third base if Garcia is used more in the outfield.