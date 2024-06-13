Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run and walk in Thursday's 4-3 win versus the Yankees.

Garcia came up with two on and two out in the ninth and took a Clay Holmes sinker down the left-field line to win it for Kansas City. The 24-year-old third baseman entered the game in a bit of a slump during June with just one RBI and a .159 average in 40 at-bats. Garcia continues to provide a spark for the Royals this season with his solid counting stats, as he now has 18 extra-base hits and 38 RBI with 16 stolen bases through 68 games.