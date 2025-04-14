Garcia went 3-for-4 with a two-run double in Sunday's win over the Guardians.
Garcia singled twice but his most important hit was a go-ahead two-run double in the fifth inning. It was his first extra-base knock since April 4 and his fourth multi-hit performance of the season. Garcia is now slashing .300/.321/.500 with six extra-base hits and nine RBI through 15 games.
