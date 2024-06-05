Garcia went 2-for-4 with a walk, one stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians.

Garcia is making excellent contact lately with multiple hits in nine of his last 16 games. He's gone hitless just three times in that span. It took a while for the third baseman to get into a rhythm at the plate, but the Royals stuck with him atop the lineup due to his speed. Garcia is slashing .267/.316/.398 with five home runs, 14 steals, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored, 12 doubles and three triples through 60 contests.