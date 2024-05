Garcia went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Rays.

Garcia's hitting streak is up to 11 games, during which he's gone 17-for-48 (.354) with five steals, six extra-base hits and eight RBI. The third baseman has 13 thefts on the year, and he's yet to be caught stealing. He's added a .266/.313/.425 slash line with five home runs, 32 RBI, 31 runs scored, 12 doubles and three triples over 50 contests as the Royals' near-everyday leadoff hitter.