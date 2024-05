Garcia went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

The 24-year-old put together his fourth multi-hit performance in the last five contests as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Garcia is batting .364 (16-for-44) over that stretch, boosting his slash line on the season to .266/.311/.429 with five homers, 12 steals, 30 runs and 32 RBI.