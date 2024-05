Garcia went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Sunday's win over Oakland.

Garcia doubled and scored in the first inning and knocked an RBI double in the fifth. He's gone 12-for-40 (.300) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last nine games. On the year, Garcia's slash line is up to .249/.294/.402 with 11 stolen bases, 18 extra-base hits and 30 RBI through 46 games.