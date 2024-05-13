Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Garcia has hit safely in eight of 11 games in May, going 12-for-47 (.255) with four doubles, four RBI and five runs scored. His steal Sunday was his first of the month and his ninth of the season, and he's yet to be caught stealing. The third baseman is slashing .238/.290/.375 with four home runs, 24 RBI and 20 runs scored over 184 plate appearances. While Garcia hasn't profiled as an ideal leadoff hitter, he's done enough to keep that spot through the first quarter of the campaign in a fairly strong lineup.