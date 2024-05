Garcia went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Garcia has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-22 (.364) with two steals, four RBI and four runs scored in that span. He continues to improve at the plate as he shakes off a slow start to the campaign. Overall, the 24-year-old is slashing .231/.280/.388 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 15 runs scored and eight steals through 30 contests this season.