Royals' Martin Maldonado: Late scratch Tuesday
Maldonado was scratched from the lineup for undisclosed reasons Tuesday against the White Sox, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Cam Gallagher will start behind the plate in his absence. Maldonado is hitting just .195 on the season.
