Wacha (1-4) took the loss against Texas on Saturday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings.

Wacha was pelted by seven singles among the nine hits he allowed, and he exited with two outs in the fourth frame after giving up a single to four of the final five batters he faced. The seven runs were a season-worst mark for the right-hander, while his three punchouts tied a season low. Wacha was doing fine with a 3.81 ERA through his first five starts this season, but that number has since ballooned to 5.50 as a result of the veteran hurler giving up 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings across his past two appearances.