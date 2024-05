Melendez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay.

The 25-year-old outfielder will begin from the dugout for the second straight matchup as southpaw Tyler Alexander is expected to follow opener Shawn Armstrong for the Rays. Melendez has struggled to get his bat going this year, slugging .179/.232/.345 with 12 RBI, and going 3-for-19 in his last five games played. Nelson Velazquez will move to left field in place of Melendez and bat seventh.