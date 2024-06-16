Melendez went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

Melendez put the Royals on top with a two-out grand slam in the top of the sixth, drawing 12 pitches in the at-bat before jumping on a hanging cutter from Blake Treinen. The 25-year-old also recorded an infield single earlier in the contest, giving him his first multi-hit effort since May 10 against the Angels. Melendez is batting just .152 in June with and Saturday actually marked the first time this month in which he's strung together hits in back-to-back contests. On a positive note, he now has three homers in his last eight games to go along with 10 RBI and four runs scored.