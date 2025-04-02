Melendez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt in Milwaukee.
The Royals have faced all right-handers so far this season and Melendez has now been in the lineup for four of six contests. He will yield left field to Cavan Biggio, who is batting seventh in Wednesday's game.
