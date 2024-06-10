Melendez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss versus the Mariners.

Melendez has just three hits over his last 10 games, but all of them have been homers. His blast Sunday tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth inning. Melendez is up to seven homers this season, but he's taken a step back overall with a .165/.228/.346 slash line through 197 plate appearances on the year. He's added 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases, and he's still seeing a majority of the playing time in left field despite his poor hitting.