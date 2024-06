Melendez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

After starting in each of the Royals' last four games while the opposition brought right-handed starters to the hill for every contest, the lefty-hitting Melendez will exit the lineup while southpaw Carlos Rodon takes the hill for the Yankees. Melendez has logged just 33 plate appearances versus lefties this season and is slashing .156/.182/.156 in those matchups.