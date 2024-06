Melendez went 1-for-3 with a homer, a walk and four RBI in Friday's win against the Mariners.

Melendez blasted a 406-foot, three-run homer off Bryce Miller in the fourth inning before adding another RBI via a groundout in the sixth. This marks the 25-year-old's second four-RBI game of the season, with the first coming April 19. Hopefully Melendez can build upon this performance, as he entered the contest hitting a ghastly .111 (5-for-45) with 13 strikeouts over his last 15 games.