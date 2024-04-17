Velazquez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in Game 1, but he'll take a seat in the nightcap after making 12 straight starts. Salvador Perez will serve as the designated hitter while Freddy Fermin starts behind the plate.
More News
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Records steal Saturday•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Smacks homer in win•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Launches homer in win•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Won't start Saturday vs. Twins•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Seen as primary DH•