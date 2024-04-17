Share Video

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in Game 1, but he'll take a seat in the nightcap after making 12 straight starts. Salvador Perez will serve as the designated hitter while Freddy Fermin starts behind the plate.

