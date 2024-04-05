Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-1 win over the White Sox.

Velazquez provided the Royals' early offense with an RBI single in the second inning and a solo shot in the fourth. The 25-year-old has some interesting power -- he's already swatted two homers through five games this season after hitting 17 in 53 contests a year ago. Velazquez is batting .294 with a 2:7 BB:K, three RBI and four runs scored over 19 plate appearances. The Royals are making sure he's not a full-time player against right-handed pitchers early on, though he could force his way to that kind of role if he continues to hit well.