Royals' Raul Mondesi: Not expected to contribute at MLB level this year
Mondesi's status with the Royals remains the same -- strictly a September callup who's expected to be the future shortstop -- despite his dominance (.311/.350/.554) at Triple-A Omaha, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old was an exciting pick when he earned the Royals' starting second base job to open the year. However, only 15 games into the season, Mondesi was demoted after hitting .095 in 42 at-bats. His success in the minors brought about speculation that he would make a major-league contribution down the stretch, but apparently management does not see it that way.
