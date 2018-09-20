O'Hearn is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Thursday.

O'Hearn will receive a day off following six straight starts as Hunter Dozier gets the nod at first base for the series opener with a left-hander (Matt Boyd) on the mound. Since joining the big-league team in late July, O'Hearn has slashed .272/.372/.632 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 38 games.