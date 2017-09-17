Royals' Salvador Perez: Expects to return Tuesday

Perez (side) is expected to return Tuesday for the series opener in Toronto, The Associated Press reports.

The catcher sat out three straight games to end the week after aggravating an intercostal injury Thursday. Time is running out on Kansas City's season, as they sit a handful of games out of the final wild-card spot, so manager Ned Yost will certainly get Perez back in the lineup as soon as possible. At the same time, should the club be eliminated from postseason contention, Perez could very well be shut down before the campaign officially ends.