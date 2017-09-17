Royals' Salvador Perez: Expects to return Tuesday
Perez (side) is expected to return Tuesday for the series opener in Toronto, The Associated Press reports.
The catcher sat out three straight games to end the week after aggravating an intercostal injury Thursday. Time is running out on Kansas City's season, as they sit a handful of games out of the final wild-card spot, so manager Ned Yost will certainly get Perez back in the lineup as soon as possible. At the same time, should the club be eliminated from postseason contention, Perez could very well be shut down before the campaign officially ends.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Out again Sunday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Held out Saturday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Day-to-day with side injury•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Sitting out Friday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Aggravates intercostal injury•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Connects for 25th homer Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...