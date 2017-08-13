Royals' Salvador Perez: Feels good after second throwing session
Perez (intercostal) felt good Saturday after playing catch for the second time in three day, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
The All-Star catcher said he felt no discomfort after stretching, throwing and doing a light cardio workout Saturday. "I don't feel anything with the throwing," he said after stretching it out to 120 feet. Perez's next step will be to take swings, something that could begin as early as next week. Despite the progress, the 27-year-old who is eligible to be activated Tuesday, is well behind the initial 2-to-3 week timeline.
