Perez (groin/hip) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Perez departed Sunday's game against the Mets with left groin and hip injuries. Catcher Logan Porter has joined the Royals in Chicago as part of the taxi squad, per Rogers, in case Perez's injury winds up being more of a day-to-day situation. The Royals are expected to provide more clarity on Perez later Monday. Freddy Fermin is getting the start at catcher against the White Sox.