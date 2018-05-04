Royals' Salvador Perez: Two extra-base hits against Tigers

Perez went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Thursday's win over Detroit.

He also drew a walk and scored two of the Royals' 10 runs. The homer was his second in 11 games since he was activated from the disabled list. Perez's late-March knee injury was a buzzkill, but fantasy owners are now reaping the benefits with Perez playing close to every day and batting .304/.340/.500.