Matias was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday at High-A Quad Cities due to a fractured finger, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The Royals haven't outlined a clear timetable for Matias' return, but he'll most likely be shut down for multiple weeks. The 22-year-old outfielder was batting .146 with three extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple) and a stolen base across his 49 plate appearances on the season.