Matias (finger) has gone 0-for-6 in his first two games with High-A Quad Cities since returning from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Matias was sidelined for about five weeks with a fractured finger before he resumed a five-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League prior to being reinstated from the 7-day IL. The 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .128/.293/.213 across 58 plate appearances with Quad Cities this season.