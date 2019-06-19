Royals' Seuly Matias: Dealing with fractured hand
Matias will be sidelined 4-to-5 weeks due to a fractured left hand, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Matias landed on the minor-league IL last week with what was originally thought to be a hand contusion, however an X-ray revealed a fracture that the outfielder reportedly tried to play through. He'll be out of commission for at least the next month as a result.
