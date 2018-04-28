Oaks was officially recalled Saturday to start Game 1 of the doubleheader against the White Sox.

He is the 26th man for the twin bill, and will presumably be sent back to Triple-A Omaha after the doubleheader, as the Royals will be able to move back to a five-man rotation. The former Dodgers farmhand has a 3.09 ERA through 23.1 innings (four starts) at Triple-A, but he has a mediocre 11:6 K:BB over that span, good for an atrocious 11.8 percent strikeout rate. There is some blow-up potential in this outing, and his inability to miss bats at even an average clip limits his upside.