Play

Oaks cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A player who missed all of 2019 due to a hip injury and who has just 13.2 big-league innings under his belt understandably wasn't a hot commodity on the waiver wire. Oaks isn't likely to play a significant role for the Giants this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories