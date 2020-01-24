Giants' Trevor Oaks: Outrighted to minors
Oaks cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A player who missed all of 2019 due to a hip injury and who has just 13.2 big-league innings under his belt understandably wasn't a hot commodity on the waiver wire. Oaks isn't likely to play a significant role for the Giants this season.
