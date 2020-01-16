Giants' Trevor Oaks: DFA'd by Giants
Oaks was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Oaks will be removed from the Giants' 40-man roster after being claimed by the team in November. The right-hander made his major-league debut with the Royals in 2018, posting a 7.24 ERA and 1.98 WHIP over 13.2 innings before missing the entire 2019 campaign with a hip injury. The 26-year-old was able to pitch in the Arizona Fall League and should be ready for the start of spring training.
