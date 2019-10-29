Oaks (hip) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Oaks underwent hip surgery in early March and was sidelined all season. He was able to pitch in the Arizona Fall League, allowing six earned runs in 12 innings, so it looks like he'll be good to go for the start of the 2020 season.

