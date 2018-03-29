Royals' Wily Peralta: Designated for assignment

Peralta was designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Peralta failed to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster and was removed from the 40-man in order to make room for infielder Ryan Goins. If the right-hander passes through waivers unclaimed, he will report to Triple-A Omaha. During 19 appearances with Milwaukee last season, Peralta posted a 7.85 ERA and 1.83 WHIP.