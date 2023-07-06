Pannone signed a one-year, $350,000 contract Thursday with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization.

Pannone inked his deal with the KBO club one day after being granted his release from the Brewers, who had designated him for assignment last week. The 29-year-old southpaw made one relief appearance for the big club before being dropped from the Brewers' 40-man roster, but he was productive in a starting role at Triple-A Nashville this season, logging a 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB in 53.1 innings. He'll now head overseas on what's a much more lucrative deal than the minor-league contract he had been playing under in the Milwaukee organization.