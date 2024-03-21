The Cubs reassigned Pannone to minor-league camp Thursday.

Over a small sample of eight innings in spring training, Pannone struck out six while allowing just one earned run on four hits and one walk. Despite the strong showing in Cactus League play, Pannone was unable to win a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen after attending camp as a non-roster invitee. The 29-year-old has previously made 50 appearances at the big-league level over parts of three seasons, though just one of those came in 2023.