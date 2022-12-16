Pannone signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pannone split his time last season between the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old has a 5.43 ERA over 49 appearances -- 13 starts -- at the major league level.