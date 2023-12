Pannone signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Pannone made one appearance with the Brewers in 2023 before finishing the season in Korea. The 29-year-old left-hander holds a career 5.46 ERA over 50 appearances (13 starts) across parts of three seasons in the majors. He seems likely to begin the 2024 season as rotation depth at Triple-A Iowa.