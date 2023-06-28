Milwaukee selected Pannone's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Pannone has fought his way back to the majors after delivering a 2.70 ERA and 50:13 K:BB through 53.1 innings (nine starts, two relief appearances) this season with Nashville. Whenever he gets the call out of the Brewers' bullpen, he'll be making his first big-league appearance since 2019.
