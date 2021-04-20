Baddoo is just 3-for-19 with 12 strikeouts in his last five games.

In his first seven games of the season, Baddoo went 7-for-19 with three home runs, nine RBI and just four strikeouts. However, the 22-year-old outfielder has struggled to make consistent contact lately, as evidenced by the 12 strikeouts in his last 19 at-bats. Notably, Baddoo has only drawn one walk all season. It's not surprising to see a rookie fall into a slump, and while Baddoo should continue to make some plays with his power and speed, his batting average could continue to lag if he doesn't make some adjustments at the plate.

