Lange was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Tuesday's win over the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 25-year-old delivered a scoreless frame Sunday after being promoted and will return to the minors to make room on the big-league roster for Wednesday's starter Matt Manning. Lange has a 6.88 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 17 frames in the majors this season.